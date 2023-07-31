EPOCH TV | Defund Police Fails as NAACP Calls Emergency on Crime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Defund Police Fails as NAACP Calls Emergency on Crime
The Oakland NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) has directly called out the failure of the “Defund the Police” movement and leaders who promote light-on-crime policies. It says there needs to be an emergency declaration on crime in Oakland.
Meanwhile, Ukraine peace talks are reported to begin in early August. And in other news, film studios facing writer strikes are going on hiring sprees for AI.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.