"APOSTASY, FALSE PROPHETS & THE JUDGEMENT OF IDOLS" - KENYA, DECEPTION & BEYONCÉ'S FALL FROM GRACE

Today's word: The seasons are changing with spiritual consequences- God's power shall increase to His people and the devil's power shall also rise to his followers. Warfare will be higher and therefore it's time to armor up and be prepared in and out of season. Kenya has suffered great tragedy, but how does deception on a mass scale happen like this? PASTORS ARE KILLING THE CHURCH- evil sacrifices on demonic altars will take their toll against those that run after idols and the demonic entities they serve, repent and return to the true paths where the gospel and salvation are the cornerstones of a man's faith. Idols must fall, there will be no luminaries in the sky besides the one and only God Jesus Christ.





