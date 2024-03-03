BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Genocide in Gaza through the eyes of Israeli soldiers The Listening Post (mirrored)
56 views • 03/03/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/JAT9NQ4WkE0?si=d1CJAPsebtWP2zEB


3 Mar 2024 #Aljazeeraenglish #news #gaza

For months, Israeli soldiers in Gaza have been documenting their own war crimes against Palestinians and sharing them on social media.


The Listening Post collected and reviewed hundreds of items. We asked three experts on human rights and torture to examine the material.


Feature contributors:

Basil Farraj - Assistant Professor, Birzeit University

Lisa Hajjar - Professor of Sociology, UC Santa Barbara

Sarah Leah Whitson - Executive Director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN)


Producers: Tariq Nafi and Elettra Scrivo


With thanks to: B.M., Younis Tiwari and Tali Shapiro


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidwar crimesgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomisraeli abuses
