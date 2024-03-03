Genocide in Gaza through the eyes of Israeli soldiers The Listening Post (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/JAT9NQ4WkE0?si=d1CJAPsebtWP2zEB
3 Mar 2024 #Aljazeeraenglish #news #gaza
For months, Israeli soldiers in Gaza have been documenting their own war crimes against Palestinians and sharing them on social media.
The Listening Post collected and reviewed hundreds of items. We asked three experts on human rights and torture to examine the material.
Feature contributors:
Basil Farraj - Assistant Professor, Birzeit University
Lisa Hajjar - Professor of Sociology, UC Santa Barbara
Sarah Leah Whitson - Executive Director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN)
Producers: Tariq Nafi and Elettra Scrivo
With thanks to: B.M., Younis Tiwari and Tali Shapiro
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/ajlisteningpost
Find us on Facebook https://www.instagram.com/ajlisteningpost
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/program/the-listening-post/
Download AJE Mobile App : https://aje.io/AJEMobile
@AljazeeraEnglish
#Aljazeeraenglish
#news
#gaza
#palestine
#israel
#breakingnews