The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (1 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.
VOLUME 1
Section 1: Introducing Dr Richard Schulze
Section 2: Dr Schulze's Program for Incurable Diseases
Section 3: A Littel Girl Getting Cured of a Brain Tumor
Section 4: Why People are Not Getting Well on Herbs
Section 5: Cleansing the Colon
Section 6: Cleansing the Liver
Section 7: Cleansing the Skin
Section 8: Cleaning the Kidneys
Section 9: The Food Program
