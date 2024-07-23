2 Corinthians 12:1-10 The Sufficiency of God’s Grace

Pastor Andrew teachings from 2 Corinthians 12:1-10 with a message entitled: The Sufficiency of God’s Grace

In this passage we see how the Apostle Paul had a vision and revelation of heaven, which was beyond what words can describe. This vision brought hope and strength to get through all the he would endure and go thru.

We learn that the will of God will never lead you where the grace of God cannot keep you.





Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia