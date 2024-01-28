All Your Financial Assets Could DISAPPEAR | John Rubino

"The financial system is going to break," says John Rubino of https://rubino.substack.com and widely followed financial author. The masses will likely feel the brunt of the pain if they don't prepare, he says. Since the Dodd-Frank act, bail-in type seizure of your assets are now allowed throughout the financial system. "Whatever you have in an account anywhere can just disappear," he notes, pointing to expert analyses of the current policies for financial institutions, from banks to brokerages.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.