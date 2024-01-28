Create New Account
All Your Financial Assets Could DISAPPEAR | John Rubino
Published a month ago

"The financial system is going to break," says John Rubino of https://rubino.substack.com and widely followed financial author. The masses will likely feel the brunt of the pain if they don't prepare, he says. Since the Dodd-Frank act, bail-in type seizure of your assets are now allowed throughout the financial system. "Whatever you have in an account anywhere can just disappear," he notes, pointing to expert analyses of the current policies for financial institutions, from banks to brokerages.

