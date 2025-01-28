BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - January 28 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
7 months ago

January 28, 2025

rt.com


As the Russian army advances on the frontlines, Vladimir Zelensky admits Ukraine's forced mobilization program isn't providing any relief for Kiev's troops. In Lebanon Israel just won't leave. We report from the south where the IDF continues to take aim and more lives, as the ceasefire agreement stands in name only. The fate of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is up in the air. The key city of Goma in the east is captured by M23 militants as 17 are reportedly killed and hundreds more wounded in clashes that erupt in the nation. Direct air routes to be re-established as China and India cement ties following the BRICS summit in Kazan, top diplomats pave the way for co-operation across the board.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

