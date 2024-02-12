Princess poisoned by VAXX hospitalized 2-weeks for abdominal surgery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Kate Middleton Receives First Covid Vaccine at the Science Museum"
The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first coronavirus vaccine.
Kate was photographed being injected by NHS staff at the Science Museum.
The 39-year-old falls within the latest age group to be eligible for a jab.
The duchess is the latest member of the Royal Family to go public with their decision to have the vaccine, after the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.
It’s unknown which type of the covid vaccine Kate received.
#KateMiddleton #DuchessOfCambridge #CovidVaccine
May 29, 2021
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7l1fRs-IwRs
###
"A statement from Kensington Palace"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C2NDoYrN-9r/
January 17, 2024
###
The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Theme Song (Full)