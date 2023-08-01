Toxic Air Poisoning American Cities: Canadian Wildfire Smoke DESTROYING Chicago Air Quality

Stew Peters Show





July 31, 2023





Don’t wait until the next planned environmental disaster. Get safe, clean, and pure air with the TriadAer system at http://FiltersSuck.com and use the promocode “Stew”.

Mike Dillon is back with Stew to discuss the Canadian wildfires and how they are polluting America’s skies.

It’s hot in America and half of Canada is on fire.

America’s trains are derailing and deadly chemicals are being sprayed into the air.

U.S. air quality is worse than it’s been in decades.

Air is bad in California, Arizona, across the South, and in the midwest.

It’s smoke, it’s ozone, it’s microplastics, and who knows what else?

The air is poisonous, and even if it’s not due to the “climate change” scam, it’s still the sort of thing that can wreck your health.

Micro-particles are invading our homes and there is no kind of filter that can protect your household.

This intentional poisoning of American households is in part to get us hooked on Big Pharma drugs.

However, when you use TriadAer products you can be proactive and protect your family from dangerous particulates in the air.

Save 25% until Friday when you use the promocode “Stew”.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33ohrt-toxic-air-poisoning-american-cities-canadian-wildfire-smoke-destroying-chic.html