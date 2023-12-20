【独公共放送：mRNAワクチン DNA汚染報じる】
https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1734886856838582489
【海外の評価】
https://twitter.com/Hiyodori_Kibio/status/1733856177719853391
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://twitter.com/kinoshitayakuhi/status/1734395859205562495
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyir8LvGKo8
https://www.brighteon.com/b0a211e0-11e2-4493-903f-4ff65c8b2db9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.