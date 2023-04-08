Restoring Our Lost Dominion (The Days of Noah, Part 3)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christ died to take care of fallen humanity’s ‘sin’ problem. He’s coming back to restore what Satan & the Watchers have stolen from us...
show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lxT7U3RR8R_Rq6QY7qZN27uCpRCBWTTR/view?usp=share_link
Recommended videos:
Link to part 1 of “Days of Noah”: https://youtu.be/lqQxO4_7x7o
Ezekiel’s wheel (of time) video: https://youtu.be/M3IZZsXvNG0
War Room: https://youtu.be/V0lvUUNVH-A
Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw
Throne Room of God: https://youtu.be/T2jEjYf3j-M
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com
Prep supplies PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EWpRqE_uKOB-ihMrHXIaqNmSWAzmOXsK/view?usp=sharing