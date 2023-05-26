BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PENTAGON's Worst Nightmare┃Russia Started Use World's First SAM with A.I. S-350 'VITYAZ' in Ukraine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
2724 views • 05/26/2023

Seeing what is happening before our eyes, you involuntarily begin to realize that the future has come. Artificial intelligence has managed to quietly infiltrate all spheres of human activity, from medicine to high-tech weapons. According to forecasts of specialists, by 2060 humanity will be completely dependent on the activities of artificial intelligence. Many leading countries of the world are making a lot of efforts to develop their own artificial intelligence systems. And it looks like Russia has managed to significantly bypass its opponents in this field of activity. According to military correspondents, Russia has begun testing a unique surface-to-air missile system in Ukraine. This is the latest system - S-350 'VITYAZ', which means Knight.

Keywords
artificial intelligences-350vityazrussian sam
