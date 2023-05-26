PENTAGON's Worst Nightmare┃Russia Started Use World's First SAM with A.I. S-350 'VITYAZ' in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Seeing what is happening before our eyes, you involuntarily begin to realize that the future has come. Artificial intelligence has managed to quietly infiltrate all spheres of human activity, from medicine to high-tech weapons. According to forecasts of specialists, by 2060 humanity will be completely dependent on the activities of artificial intelligence. Many leading countries of the world are making a lot of efforts to develop their own artificial intelligence systems. And it looks like Russia has managed to significantly bypass its opponents in this field of activity. According to military correspondents, Russia has begun testing a unique surface-to-air missile system in Ukraine. This is the latest system - S-350 'VITYAZ', which means Knight.
*****************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN