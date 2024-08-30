BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I AIN'T NO SHABBAT [HALL & OATES' I CAN'T GO FOR THAT] ♔ JUDENHASS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
102 views • 8 months ago

THE GDL CONTROL THE MEDIA❗


What VfB means is, regardless of the stupid labels we're given, there's one thing they've NEVER said about us...that we're WRONG


We're RIGHT ♔


We beat you in the battle to control the Overton window; for decades, the (((homosexual banking mafia))) and their willing shabbos goyimzes have coarsened the morals of our societies by weaponizing the seven deadly sins: mainly MONEY, SEX and DEATH, with the other four aiding and abetting


SHABBAT GOY:

By: Joseph Jacobs, Judah David Eisenstein

The Gentile employed in a Jewish household on the Sabbath-day to perform services which are religiously forbidden to Jews on that day. The Shabbat goy's duty is to extinguish the lighted candles or lamps on Friday night, and make a fire in the oven or stove on Sabbath mornings during the cold weather. A poor woman ("Shabbat goyah") often discharges these offices. The hire in olden times was a piece of ḥallah; in modern times, about 10 cents.


According to strict Jewish law, a Jew is not allowed to employ a non-Jew to do work on the Sabbath which is forbidden to a Jew. The rule of the Rabbis is "amirah le-goy shebut" (i.e., "to bid a Gentile to perform work on the Sabbath is still a breach of the Sabbath law," though not so flagrant as performing the work oneself); but under certain circumstances the Rabbis allowed the employment of non-Jews, especially to heat the oven on winter days in northern countries.


Legendary literature contains many instances in which the Shabbat goy was replaced by a Golem. The latest story in which the Shabbat goy plays a rôle is that of K. L. Silman Franco, in Hebrew, in "Aḥiasaf," 5665 (1904-5). Maxim Gorki, the Russian novelist, was once employed as a Shabbat goy by the Jewish colonists in the governments of Kherson and Yekaterinoslav.


Bibliography:

Jacobs, in Jewish Year Book, 5659 (1899), p. 291.


https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13467-shabbat-goy


So..straight from the man himself: "Eat shit, jew."


Source: https://goyimtv.com/v/3858324866/I-Ain-t-No-Shabbat--Hall---Oates---I-Can-t-Go-For-That-


Jew naming through musical appropriation


Watch:


GoyimTV

https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1211535377/Judenhass/videos


Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TU1Kf82RZyWm/


Discuss:


Telegram

https://t.me/JudenhassRadio


Follow


Gab

https://gab.com/judenhass


Support:


Merch

https://goyimtv.shop/judenhass


XMR

8373CqniQqR7XsRpyJ6w4K5VWkSdcR2C59qAaFRtgi4YKzXTmHHKh5u5SUxXG7uxU7UPgcA249TdScGHUQD5UH1D9cvhMRM


https://GTVflyers.com

