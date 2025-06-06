VAX POISONED CONGRESSMAN HOSPITALIZED AND CUT TO PIECES

Expert discusses NJ Congressman's battle with sepsis

Apr 16, 2025

New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross has had to have his gallbladder removed as he remains hospitalized with sepsis. An expert discusses the diagnosis as Norcross is expected to make a full recovery.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=3UB_jkmsK80





Rep. Donald Norcross on how the American Rescue Plan is Increasing Vaccine Access in His Community

Apr 9, 2021

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan and President Biden, vaccine access is increasing nationwide. Watch Rep. Donald Norcross discuss how increased vaccine access and mass vaccination sites are helping his community.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BZd1WWYjOaU