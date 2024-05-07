The Moho





May 5, 2024





He Received Love In Weakness After An Arrow Pierced His Neck





We were really shocked when we saw images like this. This dog had an arrow pierced through his neck... He is suffering such terrible pain for many days. Who was so cruel?





They attacked a creature against which he could not defend himself.

He was desperate... He is waiting for help.

The arrow was more than half a meter... causing him to lose a lot of blood.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjoDmubnGv8