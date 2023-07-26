The Emerging Mysticism in the Evangelical Church Today - Greg Durel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video has been redigitized, Watch our first conference with clearer audio and video.
Greg Durel is home with the Lord. He was the pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna, Louisiana, and he had a weekday radio ministry that is devoted to educating Catholics in biblical doctrine—biblical doctrine.