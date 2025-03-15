Southwest Airlines - Black Carbon Or Graphene Oxide Dump For Geoengineering Programs

170 views • 6 months ago

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

If you want to support this channel

If you want to support this channel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.