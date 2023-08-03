Decentralize.TV - Episode 8 – Aug 3, 2023 – Ernesto Contreras from DASH, a super high speed cryptocurrency for retail transactions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Decentralize TV interviews Ernesto Contreras from DASH (DASH.org), a cryptocurrency known for extremely fast transaction speeds and very low transaction costs, making it unusually suitable for retail transactions where speed is critical. While not technically a “privacy” coin, DASH was originally based on Bitcoin code structure with numerous enhancements such as a two-tiered masternode system for ultra high speed transactions, a pioneering DAO governance model, and a new API.