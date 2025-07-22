BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OZZY DEAD AT 76
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
1
241 views • 1 month ago

John Michael "OzzyOsbourne (3 December 1948 – 22 July 2025) was an English singer, songwriter and media personality. He rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, during which period he adopted the nickname "Prince of Darkness".

Osbourne became a founding member of Black Sabbath in 1968, providing lead vocals from their eponymous debut studio album in 1970 to Never Say Die! in 1978. The band was highly influential in the development of heavy metal music, in particular their critically acclaimed releases Paranoid (1970), Master of Reality (1971), and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973). 

---------------

Mama, I'm coming home Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, dead at 76

https://nypost.com/2025/07/22/entertainment/ozzy-osbourne-dead-black-sabbath-frontman-dies-at-76/

--------------

To Hell With Ozzy Osbourne

https://www.tldm.org/news62/to-hell-with-ozzy-osbourne.htm



