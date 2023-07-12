Finding Peace Through Chaos on the Path to Longevity with the Warrior Monk Method w/Lucas Hale # 17

Lucas Hale is the creator of The Warrior Monk Method and Co-Creator of The Strong Tribe Method. After a decade of personal training and beating his body down to the point where getting down and playing with his newborn son had become a challenge, he found the philosophy and embodied practices of yoga, jujitsu, judo exactly when he needed them for a more sustainable approach to wholistic mind, body, and spiritual health.



He has been able to integrate the teachings of the ancients with the science of today to develop simple concepts for a simpler life of movement, mindfulness, and peace. It is within that peace that he finds strength through chaos. Lucas has found that a value system, life philosophy, and moral code have been instrumental as pillars to build wholistic health upon More episodes: https://cultivated-change.com/podcast

