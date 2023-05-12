Welcome To Proverbs Club.Trusting In People Is Transitory.

Proverbs 11:7 (NIV).

7) Hopes placed in mortals die with them;

all the promise of their power comes to nothing.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Seek the Kingdom of God instead of trusting in others.

People will often fail you.

God is trustworthy and wants to bless you.

