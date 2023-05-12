© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Trusting In People Is Transitory.
Proverbs 11:7 (NIV).
7) Hopes placed in mortals die with them;
all the promise of their power comes to nothing.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Seek the Kingdom of God instead of trusting in others.
People will often fail you.
God is trustworthy and wants to bless you.
