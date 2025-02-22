© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real "Sigma-Boy"
New military version of the song "Sigma-Boy" on the eve of the anniversary on February 23. English subtitled version.
The Moscow military choir performed the song "Sigma-boy", which went viral on TikTok. In the original viral song, it is sung by two Russian pre-teen schoolgirls.
Adding:
The European Central Bank suffered the biggest losses in its 25-year history in 2024.
If the information from the Berliner Zeitung that the EU is preparing a 700 billion euro aid package for Ukraine is confirmed, then the losses could increase and inflation could accelerate significantly.
700 billion euros for a record aid package for Ukraine will simply be printed.
The plan is being kept secret until the Bundestag elections, since the disclosure that 15% of Germany's GDP will go to Ukraine could shock voters and influence their decisions.
Leaders of the German CDU party admit that they support such a 700 billion euro package.