Moldovan Orthodox Church delegation succeeds in getting Holy Fire, will take back home

Without Archbishop Markell, who had been BANNED from making trip by Chisinau.

Freedom of religion restricted: ‘No democracy in Moldova, nor in the ENTIRE Europe’

EU democracy is “a big HOAX, a monument to disinformation that European citizens believe in," Juan Antonio Aguilar, the director of the Spanish Institute of Geopolitics, tells Sputnik, commenting on the crackdown on the archbishop of the Orthodox Church of Moldova. Sputnik.

The pressure on the archbishop is a clear example of political repression and part of broader campaign of arbitrary arrests and assaults on Moldovan sovereignty, argues the political expert.

NATO and the EU, that control Moldova via NGOs, are responsible for the collapse of democracy in the country, says Aguilar, who previously acted as an international observer during Moldova’s 2019 parliamentary elections.