Startup Says It Can Put Your HEAD on ANOTHER BODY Soon!

Glenn Beck
May 24, 2024
The startup company BrainBridge recently released a video advertising its future services that are mind-blowing. The company promises that in about 8 years, it will be able to use A.I. and completely robotic surgeons to remove a patient's head and attach it to another body. Glenn and Stu review the shocking video and explain ask, "what could possibly go wrong?!"
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cNFv4JFAw8