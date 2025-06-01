Biden team Weaponized national security state - DNI director Gabbard - Covid dissenters listed as 'Domestic Violent Extremists'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️Biden team WEAPONIZED national security state – DNI director
Declassified documents “get to how they [the Biden administration] weaponize the intelligence community, federal law enforcement against everyday Americans”, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard underlines.
The DNI earlier stated that declassified by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden Administration documents labeled COVID dissenters as "domestic violent extremists."