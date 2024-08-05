Tehran - Meeting of the Russian security delegation that arrived in Iran led by Sergei Shoigu

Adding next day, then video description:

During Shoigu's visit to Tehran yesterday, Iran asked Russia for new air defense systems. Moscow has already begun delivering them.

The New York Times writes about this, citing its own sources.

This comes as preparations for a possible war with Israel are underway - in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Ghaniya.

The former Russian Defense Minister discussed the issue of air defense supplies with the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the armed forces Mohammad Bagheri.

Two Iranian officials confirmed to the NYT that Russia has already begun supplying radars and other air defense equipment.

This video:

Tehran: video from the meeting of the Russian security delegation that arrived in Iran led by Sergei Shoigu, head of the Russian Security Council, with the heads of the Iranian security establishment.

Among the members of the delegation, the presence of Alexander Mikhayev, chairman of the board of the Russian State Corporation for Arms Exports, stands out.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, during his reception of the Secretary of the Russian Supreme National Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, in Tehran:



- Iranian-Russian relations are strategic, deep and long-term and will not be affected by the change of governments.

- The Americans know well that the world has abandoned the single-pole world.

- We appreciate the trilateral cooperation between Iran, Russia and China.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, in response to Major General Mohammad Bagheri:

- We express Russia's readiness for full cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional affairs.

- We condemn the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau in Tehran.

- There is no doubt that the perpetrators of such a crime seek to increase tension in the region.

Adding:

🔥Are Mossad behind the riots in the UK? Dr. David Miller (https://x.com/Tracking_Power), one of the world's leading experts on Islamophobia has found evidence that the leader of the far-right rioters in the UK, Steven Yaxley-Lenon (aka Tommy Robinson) is a long time Zionist agent. When the EDL was founded in 2011, it was founded as The English & Jewish Defense League. Now, he has Tommy Robinson admitting in his own words that the reason for these riots is not the stabbing attacks, but anger over October 7th.

Miller was fired by Bristol University in 2021 for reporting on Zionist war crimes, and it was proven in court that this was done at the behest of British Zionist groups. Since then, he has been an even more outspoken advocate for Palestinian human rights. More about his story can be found here. (https://supportmiller.org/)

Needless to say, this sort of thing is not out of character for the Zionists. They have had long alliances with the far right. They even worked with Otto Skorzeny in the 60s.