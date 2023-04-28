© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】The CCP’s infiltration into America is by no means a partisan issue! I hope everyone can share this video with Jim Jordan, Chairman of the Judicial Committee of the Congress, and your senators and congressmen. Because they have done nothing so far.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #ElliotBroidy #StephenWynn
4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】中共对美国的渗透跟党派之争无关！希望大家把本视频分享给美国众议院司法委员会主席吉姆·乔丹以及你们的参议员和众议员，因为迄今为止，他们尚未有任何动作！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #埃利奥特布罗伊迪 #史蒂芬永利