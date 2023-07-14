BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Senator Ron Johnson Unscripted
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 07/14/2023

This special episode features The New American TV’s exclusive interview with Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. The senator has been a lightning bolt for media attacks, so we invited him over for an interview.

Johnson discussed the difference between leftists and conservatives who serve in office, the troublesome reports of treasonous Biden family corruption, his being a voice for people who’ve been injured by the Covid injection, our nation’s tenuous fiscal condition, the real reason for the Second Amendment, how he came to know about the global elites seeking to rule over the people, and more.

Keywords
wisconsinthe new americansenator ron johnsonpaul draguthe new american tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy