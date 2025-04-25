BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Easter Message - Nutjobs at MSNBC - Controlled Media
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 4 months ago

Trump shreds Biden, ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ in Easter message


President Donald Trump wished all Americans a happy Easter in two separate messages on Sunday, with one directed at "Radical Left Lunatics" he claims are trying to derail his administration’s plans on illegal immigration and border security.


Trump posted the first Easter message on his Truth Social platform on Sunday morning.


"Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!" Trump wrote.


Just six minutes later, Trump posted a second message addressing those he called "Radical Left Lunatics" in a very different tone.


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-shreds-biden-radical-left-lunatics-easter-message



MSNBC host says 'people of color' are 'next' after Maryland illegal immigrant deported


MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend warned on Saturday that "people of color" will be "next" after the Trump administration deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia.


Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant living in Maryland, was deported to the El Salvadoran megaprison "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT) last month, and officials acknowledged in court his deportation was an administrative error, although now some top Trump officials say he was correctly removed and contend he's a member of the notorious MS-13 gang, which Abrego Garcia's attorneys deny.


https://www.foxnews.com/media/msnbc-host-says-people-color-next-after-maryland-illegal-immigrant-deported



Government control of media outlets around the world is on the rise


The portion of editorially independent media among all state-controlled and public media around the globe dropped from 20% in 2021 to 16% in 2024.


https://digitalcontentnext.org/blog/2024/10/22/government-control-of-media-on-the-rise-globally/



CBC Decline: Biassed Coverage, Broken Trust, and Failed Leadership at a Once-Cherished Network


https://www.ottawalife.com/article/cbc-decline-biassed-coverage-broken-trust-and-failed-leadership-at-a-once-cherished-network/



It's true, CBC is government funded and fully left leaning


CBC is clearly funded by the government, so why is the state broadcaster and its supporters fighting so hard?


If CBC doesn’t like being labelled as “government-funded media,”


https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/its-true-cbc-is-government-funded-and-fully-left-leaning



Voice of America goes silent as Trump signs executive order gutting network’s parent agency


President Trump signed an executive order over the weekend gutting the federal agency that oversees the Voice of America, the news outlet that for more than 80 years broadcast news and information into countries where independent reporting is restricted or censored.


https://nypost.com/2025/03/17/media/voice-of-america-goes-silent-as-trump-guts-networks-parent-agency/



US judge blocks Trump's shutdown of government-funded news broadcasts


https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-judge-blocks-trumps-shutdown-government-funded-radio-broadcasts-2025-04-22/



High-risk sex offender re-arrested after going missing from halfway house on Friday


https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/high-risk-sex-offender-re-arrested-after-going-missing-from-halfway-house-on-friday/ar-AA1Dcwhp

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
Chapters

Trump shreds Biden, ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ in Easter message

President Donald Trump wished all Americans a happy Easter in two separate messages on Sunday, with one directed at "Radical Left Lunatics" he claims are trying to derail his administration’s plans on illegal immigration and border security.

Trump posted the first Easter message on his Truth Social platform on Sunday morning.

"Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!" Trump wrote.

Just six minutes later, Trump posted a second message addressing those he called "Radical Left Lunatics" in a very different tone.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-shreds-biden-radical-left-lunatics-easter-message

MSNBC host says 'people of color' are 'next' after Maryland illegal immigrant deported

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend warned on Saturday that "people of color" will be "next" after the Trump administration deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant living in Maryland, was deported to the El Salvadoran megaprison "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT) last month, and officials acknowledged in court his deportation was an administrative error, although now some top Trump officials say he was correctly removed and contend he's a member of the notorious MS-13 gang, which Abrego Garcia's attorneys deny.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/msnbc-host-says-people-color-next-after-maryland-illegal-immigrant-deported

Government control of media outlets around the world is on the rise

The portion of editorially independent media among all state-controlled and public media around the globe dropped from 20% in 2021 to 16% in 2024.

https://digitalcontentnext.org/blog/2024/10/22/government-control-of-media-on-the-rise-globally/

CBC Decline: Biassed Coverage, Broken Trust, and Failed Leadership at a Once-Cherished Network

https://www.ottawalife.com/article/cbc-decline-biassed-coverage-broken-trust-and-failed-leadership-at-a-once-cherished-network/

It's true, CBC is government funded and fully left leaning

CBC is clearly funded by the government, so why is the state broadcaster and its supporters fighting so hard?

If CBC doesn’t like being labelled as “government-funded media,”

https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/its-true-cbc-is-government-funded-and-fully-left-leaning

Voice of America goes silent as Trump signs executive order gutting network’s parent agency

President Trump signed an executive order over the weekend gutting the federal agency that oversees the Voice of America, the news outlet that for more than 80 years broadcast news and information into countries where independent reporting is restricted or censored.

https://nypost.com/2025/03/17/media/voice-of-america-goes-silent-as-trump-guts-networks-parent-agency/

US judge blocks Trump's shutdown of government-funded news broadcasts

https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-judge-blocks-trumps-shutdown-government-funded-radio-broadcasts-2025-04-22/

High-risk sex offender re-arrested after going missing from halfway house on Friday

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/high-risk-sex-offender-re-arrested-after-going-missing-from-halfway-house-on-friday/ar-AA1Dcwhp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy