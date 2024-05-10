Brain Power | Michael Platt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The new science of neuroeconomics is revolutionising our understanding of how humans make decisions. In this presentation for the World Economic Forum, Michael Platt – a professor in neuroscience, psychology and marketing at the Wharton School – separates the “hope” from the “hype”. He discusses potential applications, including fine-tuning attempts to help people make healthy decisions, or more effectively guiding individuals towards products or jobs they will enjoy. https://bit.ly/44AqoX3