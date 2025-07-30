The Time American Pilots Flew a Soviet Jet in Russian Skies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA's High Speed Civil Transport program represents one of aviation history's great collaborations. Using a Russian Tu-144 as a flying supersonic laboratory, a team comprised of Russian and NASA engineers and pilots worked together to advance the science of civil supersonic flight.
Special thanks to NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s Glenn A. Bever. His dedication to the project and continued commitment to sharing his experiences made my journey in learning about the Tu-144LL particularly enjoyable. – Ren ([email protected])
00:00Introducing the High Speed Civil Transport (HSCT) project
01:03Finding an aircraft for the HSCT project
01:25Partnering with Russia on the Tu-144LL
02:25Retrofitting the Tu-144 to the LL
03:05Ground and Flight Experiments
05:05Tu-144LL Success
05:20Use of the Project Results
06:00Visit Libraero.com