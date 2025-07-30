BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Time American Pilots Flew a Soviet Jet in Russian Skies
56 views • 1 month ago

NASA's High Speed Civil Transport program represents one of aviation history's great collaborations. Using a Russian Tu-144 as a flying supersonic laboratory, a team comprised of Russian and NASA engineers and pilots worked together to advance the science of civil supersonic flight.

#aviationhistory #aviationlovers #militaryaviation #russianaircraft #nasa #tupolev #boeing #supersonic

Links:

Tu-144 Subject on Libraero:

https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=35


Tu-144 NASA Event Detail with references on Libraero:

https://libraero.com/Event.jsp?EID=121


See the NASA pilots that flew the Tu-144LL:

C. Gordon Fullerton: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=190

Robert A. Rivers: https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=191


Music:

Daylight by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 3.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/



Special thanks to NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s Glenn A. Bever. His dedication to the project and continued commitment to sharing his experiences made my journey in learning about the Tu-144LL particularly enjoyable. – Ren ([email protected])

Chapters

00:00Introducing the High Speed Civil Transport (HSCT) project

01:03Finding an aircraft for the HSCT project

01:25Partnering with Russia on the Tu-144LL

02:25Retrofitting the Tu-144 to the LL

03:05Ground and Flight Experiments

05:05Tu-144LL Success

05:20Use of the Project Results

06:00Visit Libraero.com

