Introduction: I am Tanaka
26 views • 7 months ago

Logicalist, Mathematician, Economist & Writer:

Recommended watching:

Truth does not fear investigation (2017 documentary):

https://www.brighteon.com/fc22f8ae-c567-41c7-ab2c-519dabac21b5


Real eyes realize real lies (2018 documentary):

https://www.brighteon.com/8ad9882b-96e4-4956-b58d-55c494320077


The News Benders 1968 by BBC  Unveiling the Truth in Plain Sight:

https://www.brighteon.com/94bbce8c-f058-4382-81a4-20497c3d53fa


SERGEANT ROBERT HORTON  WAR CASTLES  Overview:

https://www.brighteon.com/7ab69003-ccbc-490f-9751-c1d13ea431ae

Claire Edwards Electricity and flu connection may explain v1ruses:

https://www.brighteon.com/d18e2f53-d3ee-4277-9ebb-ade2caca30da


Yes, There Is a Troll Training Program:

https://rumble.com/v2j22p2-yes-there-is-a-troll-training-program-mirror-of-truthstreammedia.html

*Recommended reading:

Anacalypsis by Godfrey Higgins, The Killing of Paradise Planet by Jonathan Gray, Sting of the Scorpion by Jonathan Gray, Dead Men's Secrets by Jonathan Gray, 1865 Zetetic Astronomy by Rowbotham, The new order of the barbarians by Dunegan Lawrence, Rulers of Evil  Useful Knowledge about Governing Bodies by Tupper Sauss, The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose, The Evil Creator by David Litwa

*Ignore the ball Earth parts on some books

Listen to the Music of The E11even Logicalists:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hydhucasi/home

Free Newsletter [Get notified about every major upload]:

https://paragraph.xyz/@prince-tanaka-xi


Connect:

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/princetanakaxi

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5089991

Odysee: odysee.com/@PrinceTanakaXI

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/Prince_Tanaka_XI

comic bookartanimeillustrationstanakaprince tanaka xithe grand avatarthe 11th hourthe grandmaster of logic
