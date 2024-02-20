No One Is Trying To Help Themselves

I volunteer at the food bank and opportunity shop and we get the lower end of society basically but what surprises me is the people are not trying to help themselves. They are very few people growing gardens or growing food or thinking about it, actually they have no idea what's coming. When the society collapses or there's a nuclear war or something happens we're a food bank and now they'll come to try and get food and we won't have any. Even now we are supplying less food because we just don't have any, there's less food being thrown away, the supermarkets have got on top of it now they're not wasting anything. That boils down to us having to buy more food so we've got people donating to the op shop and we've got the op shop selling goods to turn into food so we can feed the people. And usually it is not the people who donate the food who need our food.

