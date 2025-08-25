DUTCH YOUTUBER VISITS MARSEILLES 👜 WHERE HE IS ATTACKED FOR HIS BAG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Atherton - A Dutch YouTuber makes videos in dangerous cities. He visits Marseilles where he is attacked for his bag by two North Africans, probably Algerians.
Despite holding a camera he fights them off.
Source: https://x.com/DaveAtherton20/status/1960002505779368300
This is @TomvdhDTM and his YouTube channel here https://youtu.be/okwaaWPNHnY great guy to watch