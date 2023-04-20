© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/20/2023
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 04/20/2023
Dylan Mulvaney is blasphemising against God, by saying that he is trying to keep a relaionshiship with God, while saying God made a mistake with him....HE did not. Only Dylan Mulvaney made the mistake by believing he is a girl. He is a guy and will die a guy. PERIOD. But we are being threatened for Our way of life, when God says we are right....they are wrong. We must stop giving in to the WOKE culture, that is destroying all of us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.