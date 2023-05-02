You just don't do that as a journalist: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden packs lots of irony into his press dinner love fest, a journalist put on a shameful display in front of Michael J. Fox, and a 'Kiss' rocker stood up to liberal ideology: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left"
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html