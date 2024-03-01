This is a 'self-inflicted political wound' that hurts Biden: Dan Hoffman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his take on the defense secretary's secretive hospitalization as he faces questioning on Capitol Hill.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html