Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 9, 2023 - ISRAEL AT WAR: Gaza destruction will spark Palestinian REVOLTS worldwide
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger Report
46667 followers
122
45778 views • 10/09/2023

0:00 Statement

12:45 Highly Complex Issues


- Nations that turn away from God will lose his protection

- #Israel has become pro-abortion, LGBT, child mutilations, satanic infiltration

- Israeli intelligence ALLOWED #Hamas to attack Israel

- Israel needs pretext to escalate war on Iran to stop Iran's nuclear weapons program

- Barack Obama, an enemy of the West, seeks total destruction of Israel and the USA

- #Trump is pro-Israel, but #Democrats are largely allied with Hamas and Hezbollah

- #Obama provided billions in CASH to Iran, to restart its nuclear weapons program

- Once Iran obtains nuclear weapons, it will strike Israel with nukes

- #Biden has provided at least $6 billion more to Iran

- #Iran is funding Hamas weapons, rockets and personnel

- Any American who voted for Democrats VOTED to support funding for Hamas

- Israel is an anti-gun nation with no Second Amendment

- Israeli citizens were disarmed by the government, and could not defend themselves

- Israeli government also assaulted its own citizens with #vaccine bioweapons

- Israel threatens to obliterate #Gaza in retaliation

- In response to Gaza attacks, Palestinians everywhere will REVOLT

- Expect terror attacks against #Jewish temples and places of worship across Western cities

- Cities in the USA, Canada, Australia and Europe are about to erupt with a Palestinian uprising

- If the USA and Israel do not beg God for forgiveness and reject Satanism, they will BOTH be destroyed


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


