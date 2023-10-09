Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 9, 2023 - ISRAEL AT WAR: Gaza destruction will spark Palestinian REVOLTS worldwide

0:00 Statement

12:45 Highly Complex Issues





- Nations that turn away from God will lose his protection

- #Israel has become pro-abortion, LGBT, child mutilations, satanic infiltration

- Israeli intelligence ALLOWED #Hamas to attack Israel

- Israel needs pretext to escalate war on Iran to stop Iran's nuclear weapons program

- Barack Obama, an enemy of the West, seeks total destruction of Israel and the USA

- #Trump is pro-Israel, but #Democrats are largely allied with Hamas and Hezbollah

- #Obama provided billions in CASH to Iran, to restart its nuclear weapons program

- Once Iran obtains nuclear weapons, it will strike Israel with nukes

- #Biden has provided at least $6 billion more to Iran

- #Iran is funding Hamas weapons, rockets and personnel

- Any American who voted for Democrats VOTED to support funding for Hamas

- Israel is an anti-gun nation with no Second Amendment

- Israeli citizens were disarmed by the government, and could not defend themselves

- Israeli government also assaulted its own citizens with #vaccine bioweapons

- Israel threatens to obliterate #Gaza in retaliation

- In response to Gaza attacks, Palestinians everywhere will REVOLT

- Expect terror attacks against #Jewish temples and places of worship across Western cities

- Cities in the USA, Canada, Australia and Europe are about to erupt with a Palestinian uprising

- If the USA and Israel do not beg God for forgiveness and reject Satanism, they will BOTH be destroyed





