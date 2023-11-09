BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Election Polls | Dems panic as NYT poll shows Trump winning 300 electoral college votes!
16 views • 11/09/2023

Obama's senior adviser, David Axelrod tells Biden to drop out of the race after devastating NYT poll released | DeSantis reveals true reason for staying in the race at 8% | Hezbollah threatens war on United States over support for Israel as heavy bombardment of Gaza continues | Bibi fires minister over suggestion of nuking Gaza | Biden says he will veto House's Israel-only aid, says it must to be tied to Ukrainian aid | Judge orders redo of Democrat local primary election with video evidence of ballot-box stuffing | thousands of free-Palestine protestors descend on White House.

