There Are No Survivors: Russia Destroyed The Ukrainian Army's Reserves Being Transferred To AVDIIVKA
534 views • 02/13/2024

The situation in Avdiivka continues to deteriorate rapidly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Even Western analytical centers were forced to admit that as of the morning of February 12, Russian troops had only 100 meters left to the place where the main artery of the Avdiivka garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be cut. When the Russians finally do this, the city will be divided into two parts, as a result of which the Avdiivka garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will cease to exist, and the cleansing of the city from Ukrainian soldiers hiding in basements will begin...................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaavdiivkaukrainian army reserves
