🚨Scott Ritter: Secret talks on ousting Zelensky shows Ukraine is a hostage of foreign powers
🚨Scott Ritter: Secret talks on ousting Zelensky shows Ukraine is a hostage of foreign powers

🗣“If this turns out to be information that can be confirmed, this is damning, extraordinarily damning to Zelensky, to [presidential office head] Yermak, to [ambassador to the UK] Zaluzhny, to the United States, to Great Britain, to all of Ukraine,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik, commenting on the SVR report about clandestine meetings taking place on a potential replacement for Zelensky.

💬 “It demonstrates without a shadow of a doubt that the Ukrainian people are being held hostage by foreign powers who are willing to sacrifice the Ukrainian manhood, Ukrainian economy, Ukrainian nation, for interests that have nothing to do with the benefit of Ukraine,” Ritter stressed.

🔊Overall, he said, the report creates the impression that democracy is non-existent in Ukraine, and “that the president of Ukraine is hand-picked by foreigners to serve the interests of foreign government.” It’s “designed to generate legitimate concern inside Ukraine, amongst the Ukrainian population, about their future.”

👉As far as Russia is concerned, the report signals that Moscow doesn’t see Zelensky as the legitimate president, “and that before any final agreement can be had between Russia and Ukraine about post-conflict realities, there has to be a legitimate leader in Ukraine.”

Adding, as found posted earlier:

🚨US & UK ORGANIZE MEETING TO DISCUSS REPLACING ZELENSKY

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has revealed that a meeting was held with Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov*, and former top General Valery Zaluzhny.

The US and UK reportedly announced their decision to back Zaluzhny for the Ukrainian presidency, with Yermak and Budanov giving their approval.

*listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia

