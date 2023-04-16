Yikes! I Couldn't Stay Silent!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 16, 2023 - I'm back withtruth, joy, and a determination to keep you informed of the issues that need our attention and prayer! We'll talk about the Pentagon leaks, the media's lies, the $$ sent to buy luxury and fund greed in Kiev, plus the biggest threat to our families and culture.
Thanks for watching and praying!