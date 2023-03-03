BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Was EVERY Vaccine A Scam To Make Money?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
51 views • 03/03/2023

You and I were vaccinated as kids, but did they trick our parents for money? The more we learn about all vaccines, the more the answer seems to be yes.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. SpeedtheShift.org - It’s Time to Start Questioning Everything,’ Including the Childhood Vaccinations

https://speedtheshift.org/2023/02/26/its-time-to-start-questioning-everything-including-the-childhood-vaccinations/


2. GoodSciencing.com - 1762 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, 1221 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection

https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

vaccinesscamcovid
