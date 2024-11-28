BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Western imperialism uses international organisms like the ICC for their own political agenda while giving full diplomatic cover to the Israeli Apartheid
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

How Western imperialism uses international organisms like the ICC for their own political agenda while giving full diplomatic cover to the Israeli Apartheid: 

Human rights lawyer Ousman Noor breaks down why the International Criminal Courts' arrest warrants for senior Israelis took 6 months, when it took just a week to issue a warrant for Vladimir Putin. 

Interference by British politicians initially, and then compounded by meddling from the German government and others, forced the ICC to review its own decision to issue the warrants. This delay of 6 months allowed Netanyahu and Gallant to commit further war crimes in Gaza without any accountability.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
