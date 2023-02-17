© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two natives of the Central Asian republics who planned a terrorist attack at a chemical industry enterprise were liquidated in the Kaluga region - FSB
The FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Kaluga region - during the arrest, the suspects offered armed resistance
Two people from the Central Asian republics were liquidated in the Kaluga region. They were planning a terrorist attack on a chemical industry enterprise.
The natives of Central Asia took an oath of allegiance to the "Islamic State"* and planned to leave for Syria after the terrorist attack