Two natives of the Central Asian republics who planned a terrorist attack at a chemical industry enterprise were liquidated in the Kaluga region - FSB

The FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Kaluga region - during the arrest, the suspects offered armed resistance

Two people from the Central Asian republics were liquidated in the Kaluga region. They were planning a terrorist attack on a chemical industry enterprise.

The natives of Central Asia took an oath of allegiance to the "Islamic State"* and planned to leave for Syria after the terrorist attack



