6/28/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: Unless Mr. Miles Guo is released, I do not believe that congressional hearings will help resolving America's biggest issues. As long as Mr. Guo remains in prison without bail, there is no fair justice system in the United States!#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/28/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：除非郭文贵先生得以释放，否则，我不认为国会听证能有助于解决美国最大的问题；只要郭先生还在监狱并得不到保释，美国就没有公正的司法系统！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
