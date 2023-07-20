NIGHT SHADOWS 07192023 -- Remote View Time Travelers and the Kill Shot Disclosure of Aliens VERY near. Just ask Chuck Schumer

The escalation towards WW3 continues and the West keeps pushing Russia into a corner from which they must either surrender or fight. It is now obvious that Ukraine is the tool of the Globalists to bring this about, and now plans have been discovered from long ago to confirm this scripted operation of Russia's total destruction. Prophecy indicates that America is attacked and all but destroyed in a sudden nuclear attack. Then we have a major turn in the UFO/Alien acclimation project that indicates the "arrival" is close at hand. Along with all of that we have the Sun and its movement towards the "Kill Shot" as seen by remote viewers and we are watching this develop now and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com

https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/