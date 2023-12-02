TWIN TAILED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY OR BODIES BY COMETS PONS-BROOKS+ATLAS / METEORS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 1, 2023





Today is now 12/1/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off you'll see some real talk from me when I started recording last night then my phone stopped recording because I ran out of footage lol. So I left notes in my video after my video clip cut short. Anyway the first clip you'll see me talking and showing 2 different pictures shared by 2 separate people on the spaceweather.com website. 2 people showed in the picture section 2 separate comets they professionally had caught in their telescopes. Comet 12P/Pons–Brooks and comet atlas caught by another person. All credit goes to them for their catches. Though I noticed something they didnt in their pictures. How they missed it in their pictures is crazy to me though my eyes see all others dont in pictures yet its obvious things to see. One man that caught comet pons Brooks he didnt realize the massive what looked to be large twin tailed looked to be planet x system body near comet pons Brooks. Then you'll see though harder to see what looks like a similar or same comet planet object with 2 tails also that was caught near comet Atlas caught by someone else on space weathers website as I did color, light and contrast and lighting change to both original pictures showing 1 or 2 large comet planet bodies or body with twin tails next to both comets that are pons Brooks and comet atlas. It blows my mind both people that took the comet pictures missed it. Anyway then the video cut short of me talking but then you'll see my notes explaining what else you'll see. Like multiple meteor debris that came in seen in multiple areas as debris came down over the large volcano in mexico...also 4-5 were seen on another youtubers camera coming down over an unknown location. Something large hit off the coast of chile and Africa I originally thought it was a meteor though not sure now as many in that region said it was a meteor and others tried saying it's a boat that gives off 2 spray things though theres NO BOAT seen so that's just a coverup excuse to me from their governments. And you'll see debri over japan over the volcano there. And like I've said many times now there's coming in clusters from planet x and from a separate planet x system body that I believe is nibiru the comet planet.....Also debri is coming from 3-4 solar systems getting tracked by NASA with their own debri tails coming into earth's solar system and surrounding us. Though in soon time millions will fall as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams I believe were from christ over the years matching bible prophecy speaking about God giving end times dreams and visions to men and women and children in the last days as spoken in Joel chapter 2 and acts chapter 2 in the bible... all meteor debri footage credited to others on YouTube as all credits go to them and footage credited to ( Mizz Jade_eye) youtube page that caught debri over Mexicos volcano. Also credits to others for their pictures Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Credited videos BELOW-

Mizz Jade_eye/ debri over Mexicos volcano-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0B1Nj8SQak&t=0s

Sequfow/ 4-5 meteors came down unknown location- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/cBWX54tTZgo

Historiashorribles/ debri over Japanese volcano-

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7uaDnuRDTnU





