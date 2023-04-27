@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The System Dynamics of EVIL Part II - Musk to Kennedy to Carlson #FuckerCarlson.





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, provides a deep systems dynamic analysis of HOW those in power have SYSTEMATIC process to manipulate you into NOT building a bottoms up movement but to rather outsource it to FALSE PROPHETS from above who are created to corral you back into their systems of Power Profit Control, away from the movement for Truth Freedom Health®.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. He is currently running for President of the United States: Shiva4President.com.

⋯ ∇∆