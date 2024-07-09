1 Kings 17 God’s Providence and Provision

Pastor Andrew teaches on 1 Kings 17. The main message in this chapter is how we see God’s Providence and Provision for the Prophet Elijah.

We see as he steps out in faith and trust the Lord, he is taken care of every step of the way.

It's been side, God's work done God's way will not lack God's support.





